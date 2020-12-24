Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NNI stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nelnet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

