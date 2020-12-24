Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 26,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 14,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

