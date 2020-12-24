Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to B at TheStreet

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.43.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $514.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.94 and a 200-day moving average of $492.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

