NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NBSE opened at $7.87 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

