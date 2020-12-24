Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:NHS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 73,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 79,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

