Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004190 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $127.13 million and $3.07 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00137924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00690374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00182039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00372015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100149 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 128,881,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,880,652 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

