New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.14

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 251947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

