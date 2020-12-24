Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.