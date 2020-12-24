Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of research firms have commented on NEXA. Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

