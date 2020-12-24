NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

