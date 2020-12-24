Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.58

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $30.56. Nidec shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 71,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Nidec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.