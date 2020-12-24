Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $201.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

