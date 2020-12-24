Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

