Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.39

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 310489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.39 million and a P/E ratio of -57.60.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) Company Profile (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that covers an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

