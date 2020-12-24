Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

