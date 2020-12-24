Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.30.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

