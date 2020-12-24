Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 414,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 548,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81.

About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

