NPCoin Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $459,537.39 and $902.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

