Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.25 million and $139,729.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00137431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00692585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00181388 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00370794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00100496 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

