Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.33

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OTCMKTS:OASPQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 23714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.94.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OASPQ)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

