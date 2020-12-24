Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading 20.4% Higher

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) traded up 20.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.19. 10,240,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 4,251,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cim LLC owned about 0.07% of Ocean Power Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

