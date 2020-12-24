Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Up 14.6%

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price shot up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $30.16. 362,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 99,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ocwen Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $270.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.04 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

