OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Shares Up 3.9%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 20,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 127,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

About OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

