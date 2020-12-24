OmiseGO Market Cap Hits $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00445115 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.