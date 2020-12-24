OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) by 1,370.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

