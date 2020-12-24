Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

OTRK traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,468. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ontrak by 151.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

