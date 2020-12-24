Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $825,042.13 and $3,009.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00332440 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.