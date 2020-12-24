Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $96,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

