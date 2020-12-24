Oppenheimer Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $178.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Moderna stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,274,024. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

