Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $12.69. Opthea shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Opthea alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67.

Opthea Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.