OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) were up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 346,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 133,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $477.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,234,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,519,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

