Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.14

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $434,853.95 and $4.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,691.12 or 0.99963489 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,342.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021018 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00415750 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00578657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00146857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

