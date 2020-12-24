Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORKLY. DNB Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ORKLY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 12,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

