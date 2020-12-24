Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

