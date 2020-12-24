Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares rose 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 150,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 332,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $194.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

