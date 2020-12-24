Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,839,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after buying an additional 269,318 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $207,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 580,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

