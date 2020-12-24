Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Shares Gap Up to $1,956.00

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,956.00, but opened at $2,060.00. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) shares last traded at $2,065.00, with a volume of 15,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,905.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.94. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total value of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

About Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

