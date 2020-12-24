Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Up 32.6%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shot up 32.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 19,849,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,004% from the average session volume of 1,798,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

