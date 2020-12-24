Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 17,521 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 68,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

