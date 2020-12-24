Paloma Partners Management Co Has $328,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,218 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Boston Partners bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,734,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,470,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 173,128 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $932,656 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

