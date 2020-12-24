Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $310,000 in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $931.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $313,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,235 shares of company stock valued at $773,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

