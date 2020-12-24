Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $315,000 in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.14% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,839,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 73.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPS opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $619.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.19.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPS. Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

