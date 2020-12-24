Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,965 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 4.20. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

