Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $338,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

