Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,449 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $155.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

