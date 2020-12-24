Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,105,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $874,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total value of $251,225.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Palomar by 3.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

