ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches Market Cap of $217,774.14

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $217,774.14 and approximately $95.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00460704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

