Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Paramount Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,545. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

