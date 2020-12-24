Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.40

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $18.31. Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 462,369 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on PXT shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.40.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$178.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.3473425 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total value of C$575,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,955 shares in the company, valued at C$2,645,272.90. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 43,541 shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$605,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621,979 shares in the company, valued at C$22,545,508.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,412 shares of company stock worth $1,811,701.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

