Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.